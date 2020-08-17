Twitter hackers take over accounts of Elon Musk, Kanye West, Bill Gates

Bitcoin fraudsters hacked the Twitter accounts of famous figures such as Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Jeff Bezos among other tech executives, artists and politicians on Wednesday, July 15, in what appears to be a large-scale hacking. Apple, Uber and other companies were also victims of this attack.

Screenshot by Chuck Reynolds / CNET



The Twitter accounts of millions of users also appear to have been affected, once again raising concerns about whether the social network is doing enough to protect the safety of its users. Although cryptocurrency fraud is not a new problem for Twitter, the scale of the July 15 attack is unusual.

“I am feeling generous because of Covid-19,” read the tweet from Musk’s account that has now been deleted. “I will double any BTC payments sent to my BTC address in the next hour. Good luck, and stay healthy!”

Similar tweets were sent from verified Apple accounts; the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos; the Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden; former President Barack Obama; singer Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The tweet sent from Gates’ account said: “I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address in the next 30 minutes. You send US $ 1,000, I send you US $ 2,000.” The tweet has been deleted.

Screenshot by CNET in Spanish



Many of these fraudulent tweets disappeared to reappear minutes later on other accounts.

A Gates spokesman confirmed that the tweet was not sent by the billionaire.

“We can confirm that this tweet was not sent by Bill Gates. This appears to be part of a larger problem that Twitter is facing. Twitter is aware of the matter and is working to restore the account,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The tweets end with a link where users could send payments in bitcoin. Many of the tweets have already been deleted from verified accounts.

On the afternoon of July 15, a review of the BTS address provided in the tweets shows that some 12,30776555 bitcoins, or US $ 113,572, have been received.

In a tweet on the afternoon of July 15, Twitter said it was “aware of the security incident that is affecting Twitter accounts. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it.” The social network added that while working on the problem, users may not be able to tweet or reset their password. Around 6 p.m. PST on July 15, Twitter said in a tweet that most tweets were now able to tweet, but that as they continued to fix the problem, the functionality could disappear and appear.

Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Subsequently, the social network said that it “has detected what it believes was a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully attacked employees with access to internal systems and tools.”

Then he added: “We know that they used this access to take control of many highly visible accounts (including verified ones) and tweet on their behalf. We are investigating what other malicious activity they may have carried out or what information they may have accessed and will share more as we have it. “.

We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Twitter removed from its platform a series of screenshots where apparently it explains itself how the hack was carried out taking control of the company’s internal tools and systems.

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, said: “Tough day for us on Twitter. We are terribly sorry this happened. We are making a diagnosis and we will share as much as we can when we better understand exactly what happened.”

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened. 💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

The FBI is investigating the matter, as reported on July 16. The Wall Street Journal.

This hack is similar to other scams we’ve seen before, including one from 2018 when hackers took control of verified Target and Google G-Suite accounts. At the time, Twitter said the hackers exploited an outside marketing service and not its own system. Twitter banned cryptocurrency ads, but that hasn’t stopped fraudsters from returning to the platform.

Even the CEO of Twitter himself, Jack Dorsey, was the victim of a hack. In 2018, Dorsey’s account was attacked when hackers tweeted sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments. Twitter said at the time that there was a security issue with<2MASCULINE>y’s mobile provider, which allowed hackers to compose and send tweets from her account via text messages. In a tactic known as SIM swapping or SIM swapping, when a hacker blackmails an employee of a mobile service provider into changing the number associated with his SIM card. This allows them to bypass security measures such as two-step authentication.

In the attack on Wednesday, July 15, billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett, musician Wiz Khalifa, boxer Floyd Mayweather and popular cryptocurrency businesses like Gemini were also victims.

All the projects Elon Musk has right now [fotos] To see photos