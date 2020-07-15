Twitter changes on iOS and now unifies retweets and responses

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Twitter announced a change to the way it displays tweets and responses to a post.

The social network said that the retweets and responses will now be grouped in the same area, making a cleaner interface. When a user wants to see the number of retweets and responses, they will have to tap the retweet counter below the original tweet.

“All your tweet conversations in one place,” said Jack Dorsey, CEO of the social network. Twitter revealed that this change is available on iOS and there is no date yet to reach the application on Android. The web version is still intact.

This change will make the interface cleaner on iOS – and also more organized. Users will only see the number of retweets and likes received, but not the interactions. When entering the new section, which is entered by touching the counters below the tweet, two columns will appear, one with the retweets and the other with the comments, between which users can navigate to know more about the interactions of the tweet.

Twitter has been making changes, small and large, across its platform. Recently the social network also announced that tweets with false content and related to COVID-19 they would be tagged as such so that users know they are reading unreliable information.

