Twitter bans hate tweets based on age, disability or illness

Twitter updated its policies on hate speech on March 5 and banned content that dehumanizes, degrades or reinforces negative or harmful stereotypes based on a person’s age, disability or serious illness.

“In July 2019 we expanded our rules against hateful behavior to include language that incites hatred based on religion. Today, we are expanding this rule to include language that dehumanizes based on age, disability or illness, “can be read in a update on twitter blog.

The social network indicated that the degrading and hateful language that occurs online increases the risk of suffering harm offline, so tweets such as the following will be eliminated when reported:

Tweets that are reported before today, March 5, 2020, and that violate this new policy will be deleted but will not result in account suspension, since they were published before this policy took effect.

After Twitter released these policies in September 2018, the social network received more than 8,000 responses in the first two weeks where users indicated that the policies were too vague. Since then, Twitter has been defining and updating its rules on hate speech, and through a tweet posted on March 5 indicated that more groups will be protected by this policy.

