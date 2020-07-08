Twitter already lets you save and schedule tweets

By
James Ashley
-
twitter-9925

Twitter users can schedule posts on the social network from the website.

James Martin/CNET

Twitter users can now save their tweets as drafts and schedule them to be sent at a specific time from the Web version of the social network.

The option to save your tweets as a draft already existed within the mobile app, but as of Thursday, May 28, Twitter extended this function to the Web version and also included a button to schedule publications from the Twitter editor on the Web.

Recently, the social network launched a new conversation settings, also known as “no me @”, which allows users to choose who can – and who cannot – reply to their tweets, in order to grant users more control over your interactions inside the platform.

