Twitch reactivates Trump account it had blocked for ‘hateful behavior’

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images



President Donald Trump has recovered your account on the platform streaming, Twitch, after it was blocked for inappropriate behavior.

The platform closed the president’s account for two weeks, after he broadcast a rally of his 2016 campaign and included racist comments made by the president himself in the broadcast. According to The Verge, the account has already been re-established.

Twitch, which claims to have “zero tolerance” for hateful conduct, noted that the president’s account was engaging in hateful conduct. “Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNET. “President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension of Twitch for comments made on the broadcast and offensive content has been removed,” he added.

Trump has a long history of misconduct on social media. In May, Twitter hid a tweet from Trump claiming that violates their rules by glorifying violence and in addition, it disabled all interactions with it. Also in May, the same social network tagged two Trump tweets that criticized the electoral votes by mail. Under the tweet, Twitter placed the text “know the facts” inviting readers to read more on the subject from various reliable sources.

Facebook also recently removed a video of the president after receiving a complaint for copyright infringement.