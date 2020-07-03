Twitch Announces Its Users That They Must Delete Copyrighted Videos

Streamers of video around the world rose this Monday, June 8 with bad news: Twitch could close their accounts for content published in the past. The reason? Copyright infringement when using protected music.

Twitch, the platform streaming video specialized in gamers Owned by Amazon, it has asked its members who uploaded content between 2017 and 2019 to remove any video that violates the Digital Age Copyright Act. Digital Millennium Copyright Act o DMCA).

The Twitter account Twitch Support published a thread about the removal of this content, advising streamers who are unsure about audio rights in past broadcasts, to remove those clips.

Twitch recognized that many streamers They have an extensive archive and they reported that they are working to facilitate the process of removing these videos. The thread included links to the rules for using music on Twitch and the requirements of the DMCA.

“This is the first time that we have received massive claims from the DMCA against clips. We understand that this has been stressful for affected creators and we are working on solutions, including reviewing how we can give you more control over your clips,” explains the Twitch Support.

📢 This week, we’ve had a sudden influx of DMCA takedown requests for clips with background music from 2017-19. If you’re unsure about rights to audio in past streams, we advise removing those clips. We know many of you have large archives, and we’re working to make this easier. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2020

The problem for many streamers is that the situation goes beyond a simple warning or the elimination of reported content based on the DMCA. With these new rules, content generators can be legally sanctioned or face the final closure of their channels.

Hey all @Twitch streamers out there. These are the updated music TOS guidelines that dropped but most only heard about due to bigger streamers getting bans. Long story short, no more old school rap/hip hop. No more anime openers. No more KPop. You get the idea. Tell a friend. pic.twitter.com/mvGYGzVItY — ELY | BlackLivesMatterAndChill (@JuniorAndChill) June 7, 2020

“Twitch values ​​the work of composers, musicians, and other creative artists,” says the Twitch Music Guide page. “As a company committed to supporting creators, we respect and ask our users to respect the intellectual property of those who make music and those who own or control their musical rights,” he adds.

Previously, the only thing a Twitch user had to consider when linking to a streaming service like Spotify was for Twitch’s automated content filtering system to do its job. Now, however, that responsibility falls squarely on content creators, who must make sure they use copyright-free music.

What to Expect

According to Dote Esports, a decrease in the number of videos that Spotify, iTunes and other music streaming services are expected to decrease.

Instead, the playlists of non-copyrighted music companies, which work to provide licensed music to streamers and content creators, will see an increase in the use of their services in the coming weeks, as more people are affected by the changes.

For more information on the specific changes that have been made and how they will affect streamers, you can see the official Twitch guidelines page on the matter.