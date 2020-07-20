Twilight fans are biting with the confirmation of the new book

“Twilight” fans, start saving: A new adventure of bites, blood and love will hit the bookstores on August 4.
On May 4, Stephenie Meyer, the writer who unveiled the romance between Bella Swan and vampire Edwad Cullen, confirmed the publication date of her new novel to the program. Good Morning America. As leaked, it will be titled “Midnight Sun !.
“I’m so excited to finally announce. Finally! The launch of Midnight Sun on August 4, “Meyer said on the TV show Good Morning America. “This is a crazy time and I wasn’t sure if I would get this book out now, but some of you have been waiting a long, long time and it didn’t seem fair to make you wait any longer,” she added.
The novelty of this installment is that until now, fans of the saga have only known the love story from the point of view of the protagonist, Bella. In “Midnight Sun”, according to the author, Edward will be the main voice.
The Twilight saga, or Twilight, as they call the saga in Spanish, consists of four books and was taken to the cinema adapting the last one (“Breaking Dawn”) in two movies. In total, the film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson raised $ 3 billion worldwide.
Meyer started working on “Midnight Sun” in 2008, but after leaks of a few episodes, he delayed its release indefinitely. On April 30, however, she encouraged social media by putting a countdown on her website. This May 4, after the announcement, the fans did not fit of the happiness and positioned #MidnightSun as a world trend. On Twitter they have left reactions and memes like the following:
