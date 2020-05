TWICE’s Sana appears to be like lovely in her comeback teaser!

The fourth member up after Nayeon, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu‘s comeback teasers earlier this week, Sana appears to be like just like the definition of a spring goddess as she flaunts her pure magnificence.

TWICE’s first comeback of 2020 with their ninth mini album ‘Extra & Extra‘ is set for this June 1 at 6 PM KST!