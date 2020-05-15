TWICE’s Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair

TWICE’s Jungyeon confirmed off her try at dyeing her hair on Instagram.

On Could 14th, Jungyeon shared two Instagram tales on TWICE’s official Instagram account. Together with the two selfies, she added the captions: “I believe I made a mistake whereas dyeing my very own hair…” and “Another time…” Jungyeon may be noticed sporting brightly coloured hair with blue tones in each footage.

Provided that the group is gearing up for a comeback quickly, followers are questioning if this coloration could also be a part of Jungyeon’s comeback look! What do you assume?