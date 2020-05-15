NEWS

TWICE’s Jungyeon shows off her self-dyed hair

May 15, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

TWICE’s Jungyeon confirmed off her try at dyeing her hair on Instagram. 

On Could 14th, Jungyeon shared two Instagram tales on TWICE’s official Instagram account. Together with the two selfies, she added the captions: “I believe I made a mistake whereas dyeing my very own hair…” and “Another time…” Jungyeon may be noticed sporting brightly coloured hair with blue tones in each footage. 

Provided that the group is gearing up for a comeback quickly, followers are questioning if this coloration could also be a part of Jungyeon’s comeback look! What do you assume? 

READ  Bixin Unveils $65M BTC-Denominated Fund to Get More Bitcoin

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.