TWICE’s Chaeyoung is awing followers but once more with her sparkling, radiant visuals!

Chaeyoung is the second member up after Nayeon yesterday to proceed TWICE’s ongoing comeback idea teasers, forward of the discharge of the group’s ninth mini album ‘Extra & Extra‘. The women might be returning this June 1 at 6 PM KST, with a title observe additionally referred to as “Extra & Extra“.

Are you loving TWICE’s pretty spring teaser collection to date?