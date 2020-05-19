TWICE continue ‘More & More’ comeback countdown with album tracklist

TWICE is continuous the countdown to their highly-anticipated comeback!

On Might 18 KST, JYP Leisure unveiled the tracklist for the group’s ninth mini album ‘Extra & Extra.’ In response to the tracklist, the album can be comprised of seven tracks in complete, together with the title monitor of the identical title, which was written, composed, and produced by an all-star crew of worldwide expertise, together with J.Y. Park, Korean R&B singer BIBI, British producer Uzoechi ‘MNEK’ Emenike, American singer-songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

Member Nayeon wrote the lyrics for “Make Me Go,” whereas Jungyeon, and Chaeyoung additionally participated as lyricists for “Candy Summer season Day.”

Take a look at the complete tracklist for ‘Extra & Extra’ beneath!