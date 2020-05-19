NEWS

TWICE continue ‘More & More’ comeback countdown with album tracklist

May 19, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

TWICE is continuous the countdown to their highly-anticipated comeback!

On Might 18 KST, JYP Leisure unveiled the tracklist for the group’s ninth mini album ‘Extra & Extra.’ In response to the tracklist, the album can be comprised of seven tracks in complete, together with the title monitor of the identical title, which was written, composed, and produced by an all-star crew of worldwide expertise, together with J.Y. Park, Korean R&B singer BIBI, British producer Uzoechi ‘MNEK’ Emenike, American singer-songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson

Member Nayeon wrote the lyrics for “Make Me Go,” whereas Jungyeon, and Chaeyoung additionally participated as lyricists for “Candy Summer season Day.”

Take a look at the complete tracklist for ‘Extra & Extra’ beneath!

READ  Moviezwap Website – Tamil & Telugu Movies & Watch Online

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.