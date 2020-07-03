Tweets that disappear in 24 hours arrive in India

Twitter



First they arrived in Brazil and Italy, and now Twitter announced the arrival of Fleets in India. It is a feature that allows users to share tweets, as stories that disappear in 24 hours and, according to Twitter, Fleets help users feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.

Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter Product Leader wrote on June 9, “Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, take a look and tell us what you think.”

Fleets are available for 24 hours and, unlike normal tweets, users will not be able to retweet, like, and publicly reply to those messages. However, just like on Instagram, users will be able to react to temporary tweets using an emoji or a direct message on Twitter.

At CNET in Spanish we contacted Twitter to find out when Fleets would arrive in other countries, but we have not received a response.

