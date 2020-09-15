Tweeters don’t want stories on the bird’s social network

Twitter is testing a feature called Fleets, very similar to Snapchat and the tweeters are not happy or at least they show that on the bird’s social network.
The social network reported this March 4 that it will test a function that allows sharing tweets that disappear in 24 hours. According to Twitter, the tool claims to help users feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.
Users with this feature built in will be able to see a circle on their profile photo and a plus sign. By clicking on the plus sign you can choose whether to write a tweet, add a video, GIF or photos, content that will disappear in 24 hours.
For now, this innovation will be tested in Brazil in the coming days. However, with the tag “RIP Twitter” (Rest in peace Twitter), many users have condemned the idea and on Twitter we can see reactions such as the following:
