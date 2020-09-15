Tweeters don’t want stories on the bird’s social network

Twitter is testing a feature called Fleets, very similar to Snapchat and the tweeters are not happy or at least they show that on the bird’s social network.

The social network reported this March 4 that it will test a function that allows sharing tweets that disappear in 24 hours. According to Twitter, the tool claims to help users feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.

Users with this feature built in will be able to see a circle on their profile photo and a plus sign. By clicking on the plus sign you can choose whether to write a tweet, add a video, GIF or photos, content that will disappear in 24 hours.

For now, this innovation will be tested in Brazil in the coming days. However, with the tag “RIP Twitter” (Rest in peace Twitter), many users have condemned the idea and on Twitter we can see reactions such as the following:

the twitter stories will be called “Fleets” WHAT A RIDICULOUS NAME IS THAT I DO NOT KNOW WHETHER TO LAUGH OR CRY RIP TWITTER pic.twitter.com/RWAjCrFhLb — 𝑚𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑛 ⁷ ; 𝑧𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑜’𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 (@taekookpro) March 4, 2020

diOoOoOs that it was difficult for them to add a simple option to EDIT TWEET THAT I ALWAYS WRONG AND NOW YOU WILL POST STORIES THAT NOBODY WILL SEE BECAUSE TWITTER ONLY CARES ABOUT THE BARD. Rip Twitter pic.twitter.com/PwJF9ucoql — genesis; ˢᵘᵍᵃ 🍞🐝 (@gnsmoonlight) March 4, 2020

Twitter, what is the need to put stories on this social network? Nobody cares, leave that to IG and WhatsApp. Look here we come to make fun of other apps and you are becoming what we hate the most. Just add the fucking edit tweet button and GO! RIP TWITTER pic.twitter.com/EOoCtJwTew – ᵐᵒᵒᶰ 🌙 ⁷ au📍 (@_yoongiwings) March 4, 2020

YEARS ASKING TWITTER TO PUT THE OPTION TO “EDIT TWEET” AND NOW THEY GIVE US STORIES Rip Twitter pic.twitter.com/4y0ezgQrY2 — 𝑚𝑒𝑔𝑎𝑛 ⁷ ; 𝑧𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑜’𝑐𝑙𝑜𝑐𝑘 (@taekookpro) March 4, 2020

