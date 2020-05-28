TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply at tripurawelfare.nic.in:

The Tripura Welfare Department is declaring TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020 to fill up various vacancies. The formal recruitment is available at the TWD official site tripurawelfare.nic.in and invites applicants to apply for various posts available here.

TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Tripura Welfare Department Name of the Region Tripura Posts Name Group D Posts

Lower Division Clerk

Work Assistant (Group C)

Agricultural Assistant (Group C)

Rural Program Manager (Group C) No. of Vacancies 161 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category State Govt. Jobs Examination date Update soon Work Location Tripura Pay Scale Will Update Soon Application Mode Offline Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website tripurawelfare.nic.in

The official TWD is offering around 161 vacancies for Group C, Group D, and many more other jobs. Candidates who belong to Tripura, this is a great opportunity to get a government job into the leading department. Posts for Work Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Rural Program Manager, etc. are available here.

Get all the essential qualification details from below and then eligible candidates may apply via the official portal. For more information, go to the Tripura Welfare Department’s official portal tripurawelfare.nic.in and get more details from it.

TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020 Details:

TWD Work Assistant 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Rural Program Manager (Group C) 20 Agricultural Assistant (Group C) 02 Work Assistant (Group C) 05 Lower Division Clerk 33 Group D 101 Total No. of Vacancies 161 Posts

TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

To apply for TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020, aspirants’ age should be between 18 to 45 years. Those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD will get age relaxation into their upper age limit.

To know more about each category wise years of age relaxation, go to the official portal tripurawelfare.nic.in and get more details.

Required Educational Qualification:

For Rural Program Manager Posts:

Candidates should be graduation with relevant subjects from a government recognized institute or university. Also, candidates with basic knowledge as well as a certificate for computer knowledge from a recognized institute is essential.

Applicants should have completed their Basic education, e., 8th class/ 10th class from a recognized institute or board. Along with that basic knowledge of Agro Climate is essential. Knowledge of Bengali/ Kok Borok language is also necessary.

Should have completed primary education from a recognized institute/ board.

Candidates should be able to read and study until class V is essential.

TWD Work Assistant Registration Fees:

To know for various post wise as well as group-wise fee details, go to the official portal tripurawelfare.nic.in and learn more about it. Also get details related to modes of payment for the fees.

Selection Procedures:

The TWD officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select eligible candidates. As this is a government recruitment notification, there will be huge numbers of candidates who are going to apply.

To select amongst so many, there will be Personal Interview/ Viva Voce, Computer Proficiency Test, Typing Test, Document Verification, and Medical Test. For several posts such as Lower Division Clerk, there will be computerized tests.

At last, there will be a Merit List containing names of qualified aspirants. As per that, selected ones shall get their jobs into the Tripura Welfare Department.

TWD Work Assistant Admit Card 2020 Download:

Admit card is essential for an exam. So many details given in it, like participant name, father’s name, sign, address, exam venue, exam time, reporting time, and other instructions which will helpful for candidates. Applicants have to download admit cards on the Tripura Welfare department official portal.

TWD Work Assistant Answer Key 2020 Download:

After a written test, all the candidates will download the answer key on the official portal and examine it.TWD will release the answer key in some days after a written test. Authority will provide answer key in subject wise /serige wise on a portal.

TWD Work Assistant Result 2020 :

Generally, such exam results are declared within a few days from the examination. Until that time, candidates need to wait for the result. The official site will declare the result soon and aspirants can check it using their Registration No./ Date of Birth at the official TWD Portal. After the result released, selected candidates can also download a call letter for the further selection procedure.

Pay Scale:

As per different Grade Posts (Grade C, Grade D), the pay scale will be different. Also, it depends on the current policy of the TWD. After various selection procedures are over, selected candidates shall get to know more about their monthly Pay scale as well as other wages.

Important Dates:

TWD Work Assistant Important Dates TWD Work Assistant Recruitment Starting Date – TWD Work Assistant Recruitment Last date – TWD Work Assistant Recruitment Exam Date Will Update soon TWD Work Assistant Recruitment Result Date Will Update soon

Address :

Director of social welfare and social education department

Government of Tripura,

Agartala

Steps To Apply for TWD Work Assistant Recruitment 2020:

First, go to the TWD official portal. The official site is tripurawelfare.nic.in On the Home Page, there are the latest notifications available. Search for this official notification. Read the notification carefully. Download the application form. As per guidelines, fill the form. Attach all the mentioned documents and photographs in it. Send the application to the “Director of Social Welfare and Social Education Department, Government of Tripura, Agartala” and submit it to the Child Development Project Officer into the nearest offices. Send the forms and complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.tripurawelfare.nic.in