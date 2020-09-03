tvOS 14 Releases With Greater Smart Home Compatibility

What’s new in tvOS 14 focuses on the home and compatibility with Apple and third-party products.

Apple announced tvOS 14, the new version of the operating system for the box of streaming Apple TV.

The new operating system debuts features that will arrive on Apple TV later this year. Apple detailed supported models and new features coming later this year. The announcement was made within the framework of the developer event WWDC 2020.

The great novelty of tvOS 14 is that it has a new Home application to have more control of home automation products.

Users of an Apple TV have support for connecting a third-party game controller such as Xbox or PS4. The Photos app now offers streaming 4K photos, games can be played by different players and create custom sessions.

Following Home’s integration into Apple TV, supported security cameras can now preview a security camera when motion is detected. Apple TV will also have an improved Picture in Picture for viewing other activity while a small screen video continues to play.

