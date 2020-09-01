TV presenter, singer and actress Andrea Legarreta confirms that she has Covid-19

From her home, with a deteriorated face and some discomfort, Andrea Legarreta reported that she and her family acquired Covid-19.

Through the morning program Hoy, this news was released after his partner Galilea Montijo first announced it on the air.


“Our dear Andrea Legarreta took a Covid test and it came out positive. She and her family, thank God, are well. Later we are going to link live with her so that she can tell us all the details. He feels bad with this part of his body and head, but thank God everything is fine, ”said Montijo.

“We know it will be fine, you have to think positive, we love you my Andy.”

His partner from the broadcast stated that Andrea is one of the most responsible people in this confinement, but that’s how things happen.

“Now it was my turn to face him with the best attitude. I went to have a test done and they gave me the results yesterday afternoon, almost at night, “said Andrea.

“I tell you something horrible, that does weigh a lot on me: I have no smell or taste. Nothing knows me, I am going to feed very well because I am a foodie, but nothing of smell or taste. I want to thank all the people who have called me, written me, who have thrown me a good vibe, thank you very much, you already know that I am positive and we go with everything “.


Legarreta assured that Erik has no symptoms; everyone in your home will be quarantined.

