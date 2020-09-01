TV presenter, singer and actress Andrea Legarreta confirms that she has Covid-19

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for your good vibes and good wishes from so many beautiful people !! ❤️🙏🏻 Here is something that I have been reflecting on: Do you find out about a positive case and questions: Where has the contagion been? Who infected you? Did you take the proper measures? Did you take care of yourself enough? And more questions like that … Seeing the word “positive” in YOUR own analysis, you freak out (obviously) and question yourself and go back to ALL those questions. You even feel bad (apart from physically) because you wonder if maybe you didn’t take care of yourself enough. As if infecting you was a crime 🤦🏻‍♀️. Those who know me know that I am VERY responsible. I have been going to work since the pandemic started with great care and protection. Exits apart from the forum, have been few. A couple of reports with the care they indicate. Already at a yellow traffic light and with all due care, 2 times to restaurants and the cinema (which was empty) and places with A LOT of care for their customers. But BEWARE I know people who by staying at home have been infected and still do not know how it was and others who go to work or to the supermarket and thank God they have not been infected (some do). The point is that for it to infect me, surely someone was out there who did NOT know I had it and I got infected. It is not about finding guilty and more if you handle yourself responsibly. This is a “chain” where most of those who infect others do not know they have it. Most likely, sooner or later the virus will catch up with all of us, just as I got influenza AH1N1 twice or any other virus or bacteria. We are not the first and we will not be the last (I wish we were). If you are going through something similar, I send you love and good vibes, connect with the positive! With the love of your people, with FAITH and with God! My family is fine and with fewer symptoms than me ❤️! Me, as if I had a common cold (slightly stronger) and with the medications the headaches, body aches and fever go away. Without smell or taste, but I get along well! And of something I am sure, SOON we will get out of this! Thanks for your love and good wishes ALWAYS! And to continue taking care of beauties !! God bless you!! 🙏🏻❤️