TUDN to Broadcast Top 50 Games in MLS History

Going back through history, especially when it comes to goals, wins and losses, is always a good way to pass the time, especially in the midst of confinement imposed by the outbreak. of coronavirus

that plagues the world. So if you are one of the fans who enjoy watching classic games, TUDN and la MLS they will offer you a good option.

In “The Best of MLS”, fifty games were selected, each of which will be condensed into a 60-minute program, with comments from professional footballers such as Carlos Pavón and Marcelino Balboa.

The broadcasts, which will be from Monday to Friday at 6 pm EST, starting this Wednesday, April 15, will open with the meeting between San Jose Clash and DC United, played on the day the league opened, on April 6, 1996. Also, at least 25 games will air for the first time through the Univision family of networks.

The series, which will include all Los Angeles derbies between LA Galaxy and LAFC, known as The traffic, It will be commented by the TUDN team of narrators and commentators, including José Luis López Salido, Tony Cherchi and Nico Cantor.

“The Best of MLS” is an initiative by #MLSUnites, in partnership with the TUDN sports network, for families to stay safe at home and find distraction in the sports offer on television, while remaining in confinement due to the outbreak of COVID-19.