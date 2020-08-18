Tuba Geckil: The genius behind the cakes that went viral

Getty Images



Are they really cakes? That’s the fashionable question on social media after Tasty posted a video of a variety of objects, from shoes to vegetables, that when opened, we discovered that they are really cakes.

Tasty, a division of BuzzFeed that found a gold mine in food preparation videos, collected the work of Tuba Geckil, a Turkish pastry chef who took her creations to an unexpected level and made it viral. In the video we can see from a croc shoe to a steak of meat with its contours on the grill.

However, these videos have been around for a long time. One of the most impressive was published by the Turkish chef in March and shows how a chicken thigh, which looks like it was freshly cut from the animal, is actually stuffed with a fluffy and appetizing brown stuffing.

Another, which went viral, is that of the famous golden vase that is divided in two:

In fact, Tuba Geçkil, 43, made headlines in 2016 when he competed with his hyper-realistic recreations of US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Markel in a cake contest held in Germany.

The Sun made a short note in 2017 about this contest, with detailed photos of the chef’s creations. Geckil said then that her greatest wish was to leave Turkey’s name high and be the best pastry chef in the world. Three years later, it seems to have achieved the expected recognition.

United States media such as Time, New York Times and New York Post have published, since last weekend, several articles in which the chef is mentioned, as a result of the Tasty video.

But it’s the New York Times The only one who wonders, in an extensive report published this July 14, why people like this type of videos so much, since the compilation that Tasty published exceeds, at the time of writing this note, 30 million views. And the answer indicates that these audiovisual shorts “catch you” and “satisfy” you.

“Seeing a sharp knife cleanly cut what appears to be an everyday object is surprising and in some ways deeply rewarding,” says the New York Times.

The virality of Geckil’s creations has already impacted the work of other chefs.

American Natalie Sideserf, owner of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas, told the New York Times that orders for hyperrealistic cakes had increased. Even, according to the outlet, he had just received a request for a shoe cake this week.

On his Twitter account, Sideserf showcased some of his great creations, including oysters and lemons.

I’ve made A LOT of realistic food cakes over the past year! They are great for trying out new techniques 👍 You can see how I made all of these cakes at https://t.co/hH4Y6fKIOo If you’re subscribed to my YouTube channel, I just want to say I love you 😘😆 pic.twitter.com/yg17IP6p86 — Natalie Sideserf (@NatalieSideserf) May 29, 2020

If you’re interested in learning the technique of making cakes that look like lettuce, Sideserf also posted a tutorial that you can check out.