Tsunami Full Movie Download in HD Print Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda.

If you ever visited the illegal piracy website, you know that the interface of the piracy website is well-organized and looks perfect.

It is only to attract the user to use the website to download or watch the movie or web series. They provide everything for free such as movies, web series, videos, etc.

All piracy websites are using pirated content. So, do not use or spread it. If we talk about the recent Malayalam movie, Tsunami, it has been leaked by various piracy websites, including Moviesda.

It was first leaked by the illegal piracy website Moviesda, and then they spread it. Let’s see the complete detail about the Malayalam film Tsunami.

Let’s talk about the cast and characters of the Malayalam film Tsunami. The film Tsunami’s main cast includes Balu Varghese, Aju Varghese, Aaradya Aan, Innocent, and Mukesh.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

It is the main cast of the Malayalam film Tsunami. In the film Tsunami, a young man Bobby goes to training to become a priest. The training was in Goa. His family is against it.

In the journey, something unwanted happens, and Bobby decided to go home. So, he returns home. After looking at the current situation, the family Bobby decides to get Bobby married.

But there is a problem. There is an effect of that unwanted thing that happened to Bobby during the journey. Bobby starts to get many problems after marriage.

So, it is the story of the Malayalam film Tsunami. Let’s watch the fabulous trailer of the film Tsunami.

The Malayalam film Tsunami was directed by Jean-Paul Lal Lal. Alan Antony produced it. Baburaj wrote it. Yaksan Gari and Neha S gave the music in the film Tsunami.

Alex J. Pulickal completed the cinematography in the Malayalam film Tsunami. Panda Dad Production distributed it. The Malayalam film Tsunami was released on 11th March 2021. The running time of the film Tsunami is 122 minutes.

The film Tsunami is an Indian adult comedy film. The film Tsunami has received a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The Times of India rated this Malayalam film Tsunami 3 out of 5. Also, the film Tsunami has received a mixed rating from the public.

Check out this website to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.