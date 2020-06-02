TSPSC Recruitment 2020 For Child Development Officer Vacancies at tspsc.gov.in:

The Telangana Public Service Commission is declaring one more of its latest recruitment notifications through official portal tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Recruitment 2020 is offering around 36 vacancies for posts of Child Development Project Officer Posts.

Interested candidates may apply for the CDO vacancies and get their jobs into the government department. Essential details are available here which candidates should read first before asking and get an idea about the qualification etc.

More criteria are available at the official portal in official tspsc.gov.in notification; candidates need to download the TSPSC Recruitment 2020 notification. Also, they should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

TSPSC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 36 Posts

Name Of Vacancies: Child Development Project Officer Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their Degree in Home Science, or Social Work or Sociology from a government recognized institute. The institute should be approved by the AICTE and should have approvals.

For further details regarding educational criteria, candidates should refer to the official site tspsc.gov.in and get details from the notification.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 44 years to apply for the TSPSC Recruitment 2020. For SC/ ST/ PWD and Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation in their upper age limit.

Registration Fees:

To apply for the Child Development Project Officer vacancies, candidates need to pay registration and examination fees. For payment modes, refer to the official notification.

First candidates need to pay the application fees which is 200/- as well as examination fees are 120/- rupees. All the candidates belonging to General/ Unreserved categories must pay both of these charges whereas Reserved categories candidates do not need to pay the exam fees.

Selection Procedures:

The various selection process will conduct as per the pre-released schedule. For each of the proceedings, candidates need to appear and have to perform better. As per the nominees’ performance, they will select.

Selection procedures such as Written Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, and others shall conduct. For the written exam, the TSPSC officials shall release their Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subjects, Marking System, etc. details soon at the official portal tspsc.gov.in.

Also the exam Admit Card, Release, etc. will release through the same site. After the written test is over, further selection procedures will conduct, and for that, shortlisted candidates will receive call letters. For more details, contact the available authority at Telangana PSC.

TSPSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per current government rules. There are various pay scales with different grade pay for each category. Candidates’ will get their pay as per their post and their Scale.

The salary will be between 9,300/- to 34,800/- rupees along with Grade Pay of 4,800/- rupees.

Steps To Apply TSPSC Recruitment 2020:

For CDPO vacancies’ application, go to the official site tspsc.gov.in At the official site search for the “Candidate Service ” Look for Notification Link. Go to that link and search for the official notification. First read all the instructions available there. Then go to the Apply Online link. Enter all the details as asked. Follow the guidelines available at the portal. Pay the fees via available modes. At last, click on the Submit button. Complete all required procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.tspsc.gov.in