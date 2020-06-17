TSPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF & TSPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern at www.tspsc.gov.in:

The Telangana State Public Service Commission declared the notification of the TSPSC Group 2 Syllabus pdf and TSPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern on the official site www.tspsc.gov.in. The Telangana State Public Service Commission announced the notification for the TSPSC Group 2 examination in 2020. This recruitment notification declared for the posts of Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector, Assistant Commercial Tax Officers, and other posts among the total 439 number of vacancies. Now it declares the TSPSC Syllabus and TSPSC Exam Pattern on the official site www.tspsc.gov.in.

www.tspsc.gov.in – TSPSC Group 2 Exam Syllabus:

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is the authorized organization working for the State Government of India. So this is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get admission in the state government sector job. The TSPSC recruits the eligible and efficient candidates based on the written test for the various jobs. So the candidates visit the official site to get more details.

TSPSC Group 2 Syllabus:

Here one good news for that candidate who applied for the TSPSC recruitment of the various posts. Now the TSPSC has been declared the Exam Syllabus and Exam Pattern on the official site. So the TSPSC candidates download the TSPSC Syllabus and TSPSC exam pattern on the official site www.tspsc.gov.in and also download the previous year question papers with their answer and model papers in the pdf format. So the candidates start the preparation for the exam and get a high score in the examination.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern:

The Telangana State Public Service Commission conducts the written examination. It consists of four papers. Each paper includes 150 marks. The total time duration of each paper will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Paper I : Paper I will contain the General Abilities and General Studies.

: Paper I will contain the General Abilities and General Studies. Paper-II : Paper-II will contain Indian History, Socio-culture History of Telangana State, Overview of Indian Constitution and Politics, Social Structure, Issues, and Public Policies.

: Paper-II will contain Indian History, Socio-culture History of Telangana State, Overview of Indian Constitution and Politics, Social Structure, Issues, and Public Policies. Paper III : Paper III will contain Economy & Development of Telangana State, Issues of Development and Change, Indian Economy: Issues and Change.

: Paper III will contain Economy & Development of Telangana State, Issues of Development and Change, Indian Economy: Issues and Change. Paper IV : Paper IV will contain the Idea of Telangana (1948 to the 1970 year), Mobilization phase (1971 to the 1990 year), and Towards the Information of new state Telangana (1991 to 2014).

TSPSC Syllabus & TSPSC Exam Pattern – www.tspsc.gov.in:

Candidates who want to download the model question paper they visit the official site to get more detail about it. Candidates also download previous year question papers in the pdf format on the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam Syllabus & TSPSC Group 2 Exam Pattern

Official site: www.tspsc.gov.in