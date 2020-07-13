TSMC will no longer manufacture processors to Huawei on US order: report

Érika García / CNET



President Donald Trump’s measures to prevent chipmakers like TSMC from delivering supplies to Huawei with domestic technology are continuing.

Chip maker TSMC has halted Huawei new orders and will only keep manufacturing processors that were already contracted before Trump’s new order, according to a Nikkei report released May 18. “It is a difficult decision for TSMC, since Huawei is the company’s number 2 customer, but the chipmaker has to follow the rules of the United States,” said a source familiar with the company. The news comes a few days after it was known that TSMC will build a plant in the United States.

The US Department of Commerce announced on Friday, May 15, a new export rule with which manufacturers such as TSMC will need a license issued by the US Department of Commerce to be able to supply chips to Huawei. This rule only affects components that use United States technology or information.

China recently responded to the United States in the face of this blockade of the global supply of chips to Huawei by the Trump administration. China’s foreign ministry has called on the United States to stop its “unreasonable repression” against Huawei and other Chinese companies, according to a Reuters report on May 16. The source source assures that the Chinese authorities responded that “they will firmly defend the legal rights of their companies”, when asked about possible retaliation against the United States for the commercial blockade that it has maintained against their companies for a year and that recently extended for another year.

The Chinese government is also preparing to take actions and restrictive measures against several US companies if Donald Trump continues with the new blockades so that Huawei does not have access to processors made with American technology. Potential companies affected by new Chinese government measures include Apple, Cisco, Qualcomm, which would face investigations into antitrust measures under Chinese law. In addition, the Asian country would also suspend all purchase of aircraft from the American Boeing.

At the moment neither Huawei nor TSMC have officially confirmed the end of their business relationship.

CNET en Español sent Huawei a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.