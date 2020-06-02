TS Ration Card Status: Online Procedure and Details about Ration Card

Telangana Government has announced the Ration Card Program; this program is known as the TS Ration Card List 2019-2020. Telangana Government has given online Ration Card List services under Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Now, all the Telangana Citizens can register for Ration Card and Food Security, Eligible Applicants can check their names in BPL, APL, and NFSA card.

Telangana New Ration Card List 2020

In this post, we have selected informative content about Telangana Ration Card List. We have added the below content in further detail, so you will get more information about Ration Card and Food Security.

What is Food Security Card? How to Apply Online for TS Ration Card? Eligibility Criteria to apply for TS Ration Card Required document to apply for TS Ration Card Name Checking Process in Telangana New Ration Card List 2020 How to Check Application Status of Telangana Ration Card?

Now, we will expand this list of content one by one.

What is Food Security Card?

Here, we will get brief information about New Telangana Ration Card or Food

Security Card. Applicants can apply for a new Ration Card which is included in the APL, BPL, and NFSA categories. Citizens can get Benefits under these card categories. If anybody wants to remove or include their name in the Family Ration Card then they can apply online via the Official website of Telangana Ration Card Services.

Below we have listed official website URL

First, if you don’t want to apply online with a website then you have to visit the Meeseva Center.

Official Websites URL of Meeseva Center: http://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/ or http://www.civilsupplies.telangana.gov.in/

Poor people who are under the below poverty list can get benefits with this Ration Card; Also they can get benefits from many government schemes and services. Poor people can buy food items at nominal rates if they have BPL Ration Card.

How to Apply Online for TS Ration Card?

We will guide through this procedure, and it will help to know how to apply Online for the TS Ration Card.

Step – 1

First, to apply as a new applicant or fresh application Telangana Citizen has to visit the official Meeseva Website.

Official Meeseva Website: https://ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in/meeseva/home.htm

Step – 2

Now you can see the homepage of the Meeseva Website, where you can see “Other Links” Option on the left side of the Homepage.

Next, click on that option and you can see Second Option “Application Forms” Click on that link.

Step – 3

Next, the Telangana Civil Supplies Department Application form list will be open.

Step – 4

This application form is available in a Downloadable format. In Civil Supplies Department Option you can see their different application forms. But for the Ration Card form, you have to click on the “Apply Ration Card Online Telangana”

Next, for food security Card you have to click on the “Application for New Food Security Card”

Step – 5

When these forms you can see on your screen you have to print out this TS Ration Card Form. After getting Hard Copy you have to fill appropriate asked details in the form.

Step – 6

To get more information about the form filling process you can visit the official website of the Civil Supplies Website, Which gives you guidelines about how to fill all forms that are available in the Website.

Official Website of Civil Supplies Department: http://www.civilsupplies.telangana.gov.in/HOW%20TO%20APPLY%20FOR%20RATION%20CARD.pdf

TS Ration Card Eligibility Criteria to apply

We know that this Ration Card is for Every Telangana Citizens, But to apply for the New Ration Card and Food Security card you have to follow certain eligibility criteria.

So let’s see which basic criteria you have to follow before applying for a new Ration Card.

Who wants to apply for the Ration Card, they must be a Permanent Resident of the Telangana District.

Recently, the Married couple can apply for the New Ration Card.

A candidate who has not Ration Card can apply to receive a new Ration Card.

Telangana Citizens who have a temporary Ration Card and that is expired, they can apply for the New Ration Card.

Based on family income Telangana Government issues Ration Card. After getting Population Census details Telangana Government categorized Ration Card.

TS Ration Card Required document to apply

To Apply New Ration Card or Food Security Card you have to attach certainly Documents. We have listed these documents’ names. Here it is.

Resident Proof: Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, Driving License (Any One)

Identity Proof: Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, Driving License (Any One)

Age Certificate

Family Income Proof

Passport size photo of the Application

Email ID and Valid Mobile Number

If applicable then Tenancy Agreement

Self Declaration Certificate from the Ward Councilor

Scanned copy of these documents you have to attach with the New Ration Card Form.

Name Checking Process in Telangana New Ration Card List 2020

Who has applied for the New Ration Card, then can check their names in New Ration Card List 2020. Though the official website, you can check your name.