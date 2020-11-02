Ts Meeseva 2.0 Portal: Meeseva online | ts.meeseva.telangana.gov.in

The corona pandemic teaches everyone to stay at home and do the work from home. Every company is allowing its employees to do work from home. The government of every state is also doing work from home as possible as they can.

The Telangana government is launching the portal on which all the government services are available. The government is making this portal so that the citizens do not have to go out to avail government services.

The launching of the portal is also done. The name of the portal is Ts Meeseva 2.0 portal. The government also does the design and development of the portal.

However, not all the officer is making this porta, but the proper and concern authority of the government is making this portal. In this article, we will give you the information about the portal, and we also give you the registration information on the portal.

About Ts Meeseva 2.0 Portal:

The government is launching the portal for availing the online process of government services. The government is doing all the operations of government services in a digital way.

In the year 2015, the central government is making one decision to make India digital. From now, the government is making all the processes of the government service online way.

The government is also doing the delivery of the government’s financial assistance through online banking. The charges of the application form that is filling from online mode are also can payable through an online payment.

The government is advertising online payment throughout India. The government is making the process of government service delivery online.

The Telangana government is allowing the registration of the porta on which the state government is giving the facilities to avail of the online government services.

With the help of a new portal, the people can get services like adhaar card, PAN card, voter Id card at their home only. Before, the process of issuing these documents from the government is complicated.

The objective of the Ts Meeseva 2.0 Portal:

All the people who want to issue this document from the government have to visit the government office, and they have to complete all the formalities specified by the government. The government has to make the list of the candidates and then allow them to issue documents.

This process is a very time-consuming process. Now, with the help of new technology, the government is making all the process online so that the person can apply for the scene or fill the application form for the scheme at any time and anyplace they want.

The basic requirement is to have a mobile phone or laptop or PC and a good speed internet connection. The government makes many services online so that the people can avail at their home only.

The person should go to the official website of the portal and get the information about the services that are available on the portal.

A person should always have to aware of the facilities that are given by the government to the citizens. The person has to buy a smartphone or laptop for the implementation of the site.

Benefits of the Ts Meeseva 2.0 Portal: