Trustees Of Musicians Union Pension Plan, Claiming “Victory”, Agree To $26.8 Million Settlement Of Suit That Accused Them Of Making Risky Investments

Trustees of the American Federation of Musicians’ pension plan have agreed to a $26.85 million settlement of a category motion lawsuit that claimed they made a collection of dangerous investments that endangered the pensions of 1000’s of musicians.

“The settlement is a victory for the Trustees, because the plaintiffs didn’t show their claims that the defendants had engaged in ‘dangerous’ funding decision-making,” the trustees stated in asserting the settlement. “The Trustees settled as a result of a minimum of $17 million in proceeds from the $26.85 million settlement could be paid to the Plan by the Plan’s fiduciary insurers. None of the present or former Trustees who’re defendants are paying a dime. The choice was to pull on this sideshow and permit the accessible insurance coverage to be additional consumed by authorized charges and bills. Recall that the plaintiffs initially sought restoration of funding losses that they estimated to be within the tons of of tens of millions of {dollars}. The plaintiffs’ attorneys can pocket the stability of the settlement proceeds if it’s accredited—about $10 million. They’re those who profited by utilizing their unsupported mudslinging to push this case to the eve of trial earlier than agreeing to accept a lot lower than they initially demanded.”

Like many multi-employer pension plans, the AFM plan was hit laborious by the recession and market downturn of 2008. However the musicians’ plan was hit more durable than most, dropping 40% of its worth in 18 months.

It had a $122 million shortfall in 2016, and in January, the trustees requested the U.S. Treasury Division for permission to cut back 1000’s of musicians’ month-to-month pension advantages with the intention to maintain the “vital and declining” fund from changing into bancrupt throughout the subsequent 20 years. The plan is in hassle as a result of as of final March, its $Three billion in liabilities exceeded its $1.Eight billion in belongings, which means it’s underfunded by about $1.2 billion.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2017 by musicians Andrew Snitzer and Paul Livant, claimed that the trustees made a collection of dangerous funding selections within the years after of the 2008-2009 world monetary disaster that harmed the plan. The trustees deny these claims and keep that they “have all the time acted prudently, consulted with skilled funding consultants, carefully reviewed funding choices, and acted in the very best pursuits Plan members.”

In a prolonged assertion, the trustees stated:

On Wednesday, March 25, we knowledgeable members {that a} settlement had been reached to finish litigation in opposition to sure present and former AFM-EPF Trustees. That is excellent news. For greater than two years, patently false claims have besmirched our Pension Plan whereas the Trustees have been doing the whole lot attainable to steer it towards monetary stability.

Throughout that complete time, the plaintiffs, Musicians for Pension Safety (MPS) and the politically motivated people behind it have tried to capitalize on that lawsuit to advance their self-serving agenda. We now have made a great religion effort to not get right into a back-and-forth with these detractors, who’ve by no means superior any form of rational and achievable plan to handle the challenges dealing with not simply our Fund, however the almost 120 different multiemployer pension funds from coast to coast coping with exactly the identical scenario.

All through the Plan’s tough occasions, as now we have instructed you earlier than, the Trustees have been working to extend contributions to the Plan and enhance its standing. Annual contributions rose considerably from $54 million in 2009 to $76 million in 2019, thanks largely to the Trustees mandating a 19.9% enhance within the charge of contributions and to Union negotiations with employers.

The brand new sources of streaming income negotiated by the AFM are significantly useful now at a time when COVID-19 is decimating reside performances and new movie/TV recordings. The plaintiffs and MPS have executed completely nothing aside from sling mud and undermine these efforts.

MPS and the plaintiffs have all the time relied on wild claims and flashy language as a substitute of something resembling information or widespread sense, and their present framing of the settlement follows the identical drained playbook. The easy fact of the matter is that the plaintiffs didn’t show their case, not to mention obtain an “unambiguous victory.”

Right here is one thing you must know: Two of probably the most distinguished and revered consultants within the pension subject concluded that the Trustees went effectively past what is anticipated of Trustees below the regulation and basic ideas of excellent conduct. Phyllis Borzi, the previous Assistant U.S. Secretary of Labor below President Obama – who was the highest authorities official chargeable for implementing fiduciary obligations, and who the plaintiffs themselves describe as “considered as a champion of pension holders rights” – concluded that the Trustees acted according to their fiduciary obligation in reference to the Plan’s asset allocation. She additional opined that the Trustees’ decision-making course of met or exceeded trade requirements of prudence.

That is coming from the one who was chargeable for making these determinations for the Division of Labor. Cary Franklin of Horizon Actuarial Companies – some of the revered actuaries within the multiemployer plan group – concluded that the Trustees’ asset allocation selections represented affordable measures and that the “Trustees’ course of was second to none.”

Like all authorized settlement, this one represents a compromise – on this case one that permits us to lastly put to relaxation this undermining distraction at an important second for the way forward for the Plan. Listed below are some information concerning the settlement: The knowledgeable opinions of Ms. Borzi and Mr. Franklin had been big hurdles for the plaintiffs, which demonstrated that the wild accusations coming from the plaintiffs and MPS had no evidentiary assist.

The plaintiffs wanted to settle as a result of they weren’t going to win. The Trustees settled as a result of a minimum of $17 million in proceeds from the $26.85 million settlement could be paid to the Plan by the Plan’s fiduciary insurers. None of the present or former Trustees who’re defendants are paying a dime. The choice was to pull on this sideshow and permit the accessible insurance coverage to be additional consumed by authorized charges and bills. Recall that the plaintiffs initially sought restoration of funding losses that they estimated to be within the tons of of tens of millions of {dollars}.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys can pocket the stability of the settlement proceeds if it’s accredited—about $10 million. They’re those who profited by utilizing their unsupported mudslinging to push this case to the eve of trial earlier than agreeing to accept a lot lower than they initially demanded. The construction of the Board is unchanged. Whereas the plaintiffs demanded the removing of the Trustees, that didn’t occur. Neither is there any change in who appoints Trustees. The Trustees agreed to work with an skilled unbiased fiduciary who will little question affirm what Ms. Borzi and Mr. Franklin already did – that the Board makes use of a wonderful decision-making course of with respect to Plan investments.

Two Trustees who beforehand expressed plans to go away the Board – for causes having nothing to do with this lawsuit – will certainly accomplish that someday over the subsequent 18 months. The funding advisor who monitored our Outsourced Chief Funding Officer (OCIO) had seen its position already diminished by the Trustees – once more, having nothing to do with this lawsuit. This advisor has departed below the settlement.

The Trustees additionally agreed to some extra reporting about Plan investments on their web site, a lot of which the Plan has already been offering to members for a while. One take a look at the Plan’s web site will present that the Trustees are already dedicated to offering members with full and full info on issues like investments (anybody can request any of the funding supervisor reviews going again six years) and the Plan’s standing, effectively past what’s required by regulation. The truth is, the AFM-EPF is exclusive amongst multiemployer pension plans for each its stage of communication and transparency. Agreeing to those settlement phrases was an excellent deal for the Pension Plan and all of our valued members.

A very powerful results of the settlement is that the litigation is lastly behind us, so we will focus our full consideration on preserving the Plan’s solvency for all lively members, retirees and beneficiaries, now and sooner or later. Of utmost significance now could be the approval of the Plan’s utility below the Multiemployer Pension Reform Act.

From the start, MPS and its proxies have sought to make use of this lawsuit to attempt to block that utility from being accredited and implement. Allow us to once more be completely clear—failure to make mandatory profit reductions would result in the insolvency of the AFM-EPF and dramatic reductions in advantages for members, together with those that are shielded from any cuts resulting from their age or incapacity below MPRA.

Now that the plaintiffs have didn’t show their claims concerning the Plan’s previous investments, MPS is making new claims about present investments as “overly dangerous” and a collection of “bets.” But, MPS presents not one shred of proof to assist this biased and inaccurate characterization, besides to make apples-to-oranges comparisons to different pension plans. The truth is, the pages of the brand new reviews cited by MPS explicitly warn in opposition to such comparisons with a transparent disclaimer: “The utility of this comparative info is proscribed. The funding allocation of any plan, together with AFM‐EPF, is developed based mostly on a wide range of components distinctive to the plan… Accordingly, this comparability, standing alone, doesn’t point out the appropriateness of any specific allocation.”

MPS and the plaintiffs have inappropriately in contrast the Plan’s efficiency to inventory market index funds, ignoring the essential causes {that a} pension plan have to be well-diversified. For instance, had the Plan shifted extra of its belongings into the inventory market as MPS and the plaintiffs counsel, the present market crash would have had a better impact on our belongings. And, if we adopted MPS’s logic, losses throughout the 2008-2009 monetary disaster would have been a lot worse too. MPS and the plaintiffs repeatedly cherry-pick particular person information factors that serve their very own pursuits, however a complete look exhibits that the Plan’s common annualized funding return stands at a really robust 8.9% for the reason that finish of the monetary disaster (4/1/09 via 3/31/19).

We won’t be bullied into making imprudent selections with Plan investments. MPS has positioned itself as naysayers whose singular aim is undermining the Plan and your confidence within the Trustees for patently political functions. Their complete method is telling you issues they suppose you’ll want to hear. The aim of the Plan’s Trustees is to inform all members what it’s worthwhile to hear—in different phrases, the reality.

We’re assured that honesty will carry the day. We want all of our members the very best throughout this unprecedented public well being and financial disaster. These are very tough occasions for our nation and musicians are among the many hardest hit. We take severely our duty to guard your retirement safety and ship the information about our Pension Plan.