Trump’s Space Force unveils official Star Trek motto and logo

Starting a branch of the United States military requires some attention to ceremony. The Space Force o Space Force It has already revealed its flag and seal, and is now releasing its official logo and slogan.

“Today we are proud to show the logo of the Space Force to the world,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday, July 22, alongside a graphic explaining the symbol.

Today we are proud to showcase the Space Force logo to the world. Over the next few hours, we will share the history and legacy of our new logo. pic.twitter.com/tKe8QCWEiG — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 22, 2020

The Comparisons to Star Trek have haunted the Space Force from the moment the official seal was unveiled, which resembles the Starfleet Command logo.

Here’s how the Space Force explains its logo:

The symbol is known as a delta.

The outer edge in silver signifies defense and protection.

The black interior represents deep space.

Two upward-pointing capitals inside the delta symbolize rocket launches.

The four beveled figures inside represent the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

The star in the center represents Polaris the North Star, “which symbolizes how core values ​​guide the Space Force mission.”

The Space Force underlined that the delta is a recognition of the legacy of the Space Force and Space Command and that it was first used in 1961, which by the way was a few years before the debut of the Star Trek series.

The Space Force also showcased its new Latin motto: “Semper supra”, which translates to “always up.” The motto “represents our role in establishing, maintaining and preserving the freedom of operations of the United States in the space domain,” the Space Force said in its tweet.

‘Semper Supra’ (Always Above) is our official motto and it represents our role in establishing, maintaining, and preserving U.S. freedom of operations in the space domain. pic.twitter.com/S6cW3ZbHQR — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) July 22, 2020

The Space Force was born under the leadership of Donald Trump, and became the sixth branch of the United States military forces. Has already been the subject of a Netflix comedy starring Steve Carell.

