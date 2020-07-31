Trump would consider pardoning Tiger King

Netflix



The Netflix documentary series, Tiger King, It has been a real success for the service of streaming. But his star, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, remains confined in a Texas prison after being convicted of two counts of murder for hire, among other charges.

On Wednesday, April 8, a reporter asked President Donald Trump if he would consider pardoning the former owner of the 22-year-old wildlife park, and the president didn’t exactly say no. “Her son said jokingly yesterday that he wanted to request a pardon,” said Steven Nelson, a reporter for the New York Post Trump, referring to statements made by the President’s eldest son, Donald John Trump Jr.

The president did not seem to have much idea about the program or about his son’s request since he asked: “Which of my children? It must be Don. I suppose it was Don.” Trump admitted that he knew nothing about Tiger King and joked with reporters, asking them if they believed Joe Exotic should be pardoned. Finally he said “I’ll take a look at it,” before moving on to a question about the coronavirus.

Joe Exotic’s husband Dillon Passage recently told SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen that her husband was recently transferred to a different facility where he was placed in solitary confinement because some inmates with him had given positive for COVID-19.

According to him New York Post, Exotic was transferred from the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Although the center did not comment to the newspaper on Exotic’s health, an April 2 Facebook post on Exotic’s own personal page says: “Joe does not have a coronavirus, he is in quarantine for 14 days because he has been transferred from another facility. “

If Trump ends up examining the Exotic case, the madness for Tiger King it won’t be over. There are rumors that Netflix is working on a new episode of the series and that a miniseries starring SNL star Kate McKinnon is on the way, playing the role of Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin.

