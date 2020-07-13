Trump trades for the president of Independence Day with a deepfake

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images



A new day, a new controversy on Twitter starring President Donald Trump.

The president published on May 16 on his Twitter account a modified video in which he replaced the face of actor Bill Pullman with his own, at the scene of the presidential speech of Independence Day (1996), one of the mythical sequences of the Roland Emmerich film. In this speech, the character played by Pullman launches a motivating speech, just before the final battle against invading aliens from outer space. At the time of writing, the tweet has 255,000 likes and more than 80,000 retweets.

Bill Pullman expressed his discontent at the president’s grace by saying he disagreed with the film’s political use, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Without directly criticizing the president, the actor said with some irony to the source, “My voice does not belong to anyone but me and I am not running for president this year.”

The modified video also replaces the faces of some people in the crowd who listen to the president’s speech on the scene, and replaces them with faces known as that of political commentator Sean Hannity, politician Ted Cruz on even the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump. .

Trump’s modified video is what’s known as deepfake, This type of videos is in the spotlight by the main social networks for their possible uses to damage the honor of third parties or to exercise political disinformation.. Facebook said in January that it will ban users from posting deepfakes, with the intention of stopping the spread of false information on the platform ahead of the 2020 elections in the United States.

