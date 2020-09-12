Trump suspends travel from Europe to the United States due to coronavirus

Doug Mills – pool photo / Getty Images



The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced this Wednesday, March 11, travel restrictions that prohibit flights from Europe to the United States, with the aim of preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and COVID-19 disease. The 30-day restriction starts from Friday March 13 and does not apply to flights from the UK.

“To prevent new cases from entering our lands, we are suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said from the White House. Although the president said that “Americans who undergo tests” would be allowed in, some outlets reported that the restrictions do not apply to citizens or residents of the United States.

Although during the transmission of the message, the US president suggested that the ban would also apply to cargo flights, later it was denied through a tweet. Trump also suggested avoiding “non-essential” visits to retirement homes and announced his intention to provide federal financial support for small businesses.

Trump’s message came on the same day the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak of the coronavirus – first detected in China in December – as a pandemic. So far, 120,000 cases have been detected, one thousand of them in the United States, and 4,300 deaths have been registered worldwide.

This same Wednesday, the NBA suspended his season for the virus and the actor Tom Hanks reported that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

