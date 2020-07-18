Trump Space Force: What is it, what are its functions and more details

Netflix, screenshot by Amanda Kooser / CNET



From the first time we hear the term Space Force from Donald Trump, it sounded like a funny joke to us, which also gave rise to many memes and jokes on social networks.

But Donald Trump’s space force is a serious thing.

The basic concept is a call to arms for a new way of dealing with military affairs in Earth’s orbit. In other words, it has to do with the protection of satellites that are essential in modern wars. The Trump administration hopes to have a functioning Space Force for the United States starting in 2020.

The Space Force is already looking to recruit America’s best and brightest for this new branch of the military. Their first video to recruit staff came on May 6, 2020, and authorities say they have already seen “an avalanche of applicants.”

Here are some key things you need to know about where the idea of ​​a Space Force came from and where it’s headed.

United Launch Alliance



What exactly is a Space Force?

The Space Force was established on December 20, 2019 and will enter operations in mid-2021. Its responsibilities, according to the fact sheet for this new branch of the military, include “developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems [y] mature military doctrine for the space power. “The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act allocated $ 40 million to the Space Force.

At the head of the Space Force is General John Jay Raymond, the country’s first chief of space operations and the first member of the Space Force.

The Space Force is the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, making it equivalent to the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy. The Space Force is under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Air Force.

In its initial phase, the Space Force relies heavily on the Air Force. In other words, what the Space Force is now was the Air Force Space Command, and the personnel of the Air Force space division will move to this new branch in the coming months. At some point, the new branch will consolidate space missions throughout the United States Armed Forces.

What has the Space Force accomplished?

It got off to a rocky start in January when Trump revealed the official Space Force logo, which suffered much criticism on social media for its resemblance to the Starfleet Command logo from the TV series Star Trek. Also, the Space Force uniform received criticism for its appearance.

But, focusing on the mission of this new branch, on March 26 the Space Force carried out what it called its first national security space launch, sending into orbit a military communication satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, which is part of a network of six satellites.

Its next launch, of the X-37B space plane carrying experiments from NASA and the military, will take place on May 16.

In April, the Air Force Academy graduated 960 officers, of whom 86 are assigned to the Space Force.

Beginning May 1, members of the Air Force could request a transfer to the Space Force.

How did all this start?

The idea of ​​a cosmic military branch seems to have started out as something separate by President Trump, who first used the term “space force” in public during a speech to the marines in San Diego in March.

“We are doing a lot of work in space, and I said, ‘Maybe we need a new force. We will call it the Space Force,” Trump said during the speech. “I wasn’t really serious, and then I said, ‘What a great idea. Maybe we have to do that.'”

Three months later, Trump made it clear that he was serious. At a meeting of the National Space Council, he directed the Department of Defense to begin the process of forming a sixth branch of the army.

“It is not enough to simply have an American presence in space,” Trump said. “We must have American dominance in space.”

The President does not have the authority to create military service on his own. That’s a job for Congress, which it last did in 1947 when, with the signature of President Harry Truman, it caused the Air Force to leave the Army. But Trump has been moving forward with the Pentagon and the National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, to develop and discuss a plan that includes executive action and a legislative proposal.

This week, the Space Council approved six recommendations to send to the President. They will become part of Trump’s fourth space policy directive, according to a SpaceNews report. The recommendations lay the foundation for the Space Force by establishing a new unified space command, as well as a new space technology acquisition agency, and initiating an inter-agency review of space capabilities.

In addition, Pence said the Space Council will work with the National Security Council to “eliminate the bureaucracy” around the rules for participation in space, which could be interpreted as a way to avoid the insistence of the International Space Treaty Outside All activities in space are peaceful.

The recommendations also cover a legislative and funding proposal for the actual creation of a new military branch. That proposal would be sent to Congress. Pence said the hope is to include the creation of a Federal Department of the Space Force in the upcoming Defense Reauthorization Act and request funds for the branch in the 2020 budget.

Doesn’t the army already do something similar?



Yes. The United States Army has been actively involved in space activities for decades. In the 1960s, at the same time that NASA was working on a moon landing, the Air Force even had a parallel manned space program with its own astronauts, though none of them launched, as far as we know.

Today, a significant portion of US military activities linked to space resides in the Colorado-based Air Force Space Command, with more than 30,000 people worldwide and launch facilities in Florida and California. The command handles missions including satellite communications, missile warning systems, global positioning systems, space surveillance, and other projects such as the secret space plane X-37B.

NASA’s extreme vehicles to explore space [fotos] To see photos

A Pentagon memo obtained by Defense One indicates that the Trump administration’s proposal causes the Space Force to absorb the Naval Satellite Operations Center, the Navy Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, parts of the Space Command of the Air Force and Army 1st Space Brigade, which was created specifically to “enable the delivery of decisive combat power” and includes two astronauts who are basically on loan to NASA.

Why do we need a Space Force?

Pence has argued that space is a “war combat domain” and that other global powers like Russia and China are already treating it as such. That phrase echoes what some in the Air Force have been saying for months.

The stakes are high. Much of our 21st century economy and lifestyle, from banking to weather forecasting, TV service, and GPS directions to guide you on your vacation trip, depends on 24-hour satellites of the day and without interruption. The military also depend on them.

But space right now is a bit like the wild Old West, with a wide variety of commercial and government satellites.

Does everyone support this idea?



Definitely not. Ever since Trump spoke about this in March, the notion of a Space Force has been a constant target of ridicule on social media, talk shows, and sometimes even on CNET.

More seriously, some analysts say that creating a new military branch would weaken some of the other branches and lead to internal discussions within the military.

“When you create a new bureaucracy, that bureaucracy tends to focus on its own ends. That’s where the problems occur,” Dan Grazier, a military member of the Defense Information Center at the Government Oversight Project, told SpaceNews. .

Trump’s own Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson, has been less enthusiastic about it. Wilson signed a memo that estimated the launch of a Space Force would cost $ 13 billion in five years, a figure discounted by Pence and other Space Force movers. Grazier argues that the cost could be significantly higher.

But what was once a “not very serious” idea has gained momentum in recent months, and even Wilson has publicly said he is in “complete alignment” with the plan.

Still, the last word on whether the Space Force ever takes off and enters orbit belongs to Congress.