Trump signs executive order against Twitter and other social networks

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, May 28, to make changes to section 230 of the federal law known as the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which exempts digital platforms from legal liability for content published by users, among other things.

The signing of the order took place the same week that Twiter tagged two Trump tweets who criticized electoral voting by mail and before the company concealed a publication of the personal account of the president for considering that he “glorified violence”. Twitter placed under the tweets a link to information on postal voting in the United States, a practice promoted by California, Minnesota and other states in the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19. The link leads to a compilation of news from media such as CNN or The Washington Post where it is explained why this voting practice is viable.

For many observers, Trump’s action would be retaliation for the anti-disinformation measures recently implemented by Twitter.

The federal law that Trump wants to change is section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that dates back to 1996 and is known as “the 26 words that created the Internet.” According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), section 230 protects the free expression of the Internet and states that: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service should be treated as the publisher or spokesperson of any information provided by any other provider of content”. The law says that intermediaries who store or publish what others have said are protected by law against a lawsuit or act against them.

Trump’s order asks for clarification of the federal law that protects companies with online operations for content published by users. The EFF says that if this section is modified or does not exist, Internet companies will have to monitor or censor the content of their users to avoid retaliation.



According to Reuters, which obtained a draft of the executive order hours before it was made public, the changes enacted by Trump expose technology firms to more lawsuits. The executive order signed Thursday does not change the way Twitter and Facebook operate – at least not for now.

The order will also request that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) examine whether company edits to published content cause them to lose protection under section 230. The order would ask the FCC to review whether A social media company uses policies to moderate content and if this practice is inconsistent with its terms of service.

The executive order also seeks to have the White House digital strategy division create a tool for citizens to report censorship cases online. The cases will then be reviewed by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), says Reuters. The same White House group will monitor users or create watchlists based on content interactions and with other users.

The White House referred CNET to “source reporters” in response to requests for more details on the executive order.

Trump kicked off the morning of Thursday, May 28, creating expectation for the executive order, tweeting that: “Today will be a Great Day for social media and justice.” Then, in a second tweet, he reported on the 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States.

This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The move comes after Twitter flagged several tweets from the president as potentially misleading. Trump reacted shortly thereafter on the same social network and in two tweets accused Twitter of intervening in his country’s elections and acting with censorship. “Twitter is completely crushing FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, and I, as president, will not allow that to happen,” Trump said.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey responded to the president’s criticism in a series of tweets on the night of May 27, saying that he is ultimately solely responsible for the company’s decisions. That same day, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News that he disagreed with Twitter and its decision to tag the president’s tweets. “I firmly believe that private companies should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say online,” he said.

The Twitter tags were the first measure of the social network to act on Trump’s statements on the social network, which on many occasions are false or misleading but not removed from the platform because Twitter considers that what Trump says is true. , false or misleading, is in the public interest. Twitter has about 91 million active users in the US, according to Statista. Trump has 110.5 million followers, counting his personal account and the official account of the President of the United States.

On Tuesday, May 26, the social network was criticized for not deleting Trump tweets in which it mistakenly suggested that Joe Scarborough, a former US congressman, had murdered Lori Klausutis, an assistant who worked in his office in Florida ago years. Klausutis died at 28 years old after suffering from a heart arrhythmia, passed out and hitting his head on a desk, according to Politifact, and a possible murder was never suspected. Timothy Klausutis, Lori’s husband, wrote a letter to Dorsey asking her to remove Trump’s tweets for the emotional damage they have caused her and other family members, but the company said the tweets do not violate its rules. In accordance with The Washington PostTrump has made around 18,000 false comments in his three-year term.

The protection of social networks under section 230 has been compromised on other occasions. In 2019, Republican Senator Josh Hawley suggested an end to tech companies’ automatic immunity. In July of that year, representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter testified during a hearing that their respective companies had made mistakes in the published content, but they said they do not censor content for political beliefs.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Thursday, May 28 at 1:24 p.m. Pacific Time to add information from Donald Trump’s executive order.

