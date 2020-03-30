NEWS

Trump Scraps Quarantine Idea, Instead Calls For “Strong Travel Advisory” To New York Tri-State Area

March 30, 2020
President Donald Trump introduced Saturday evening that he has known as on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention to problem a journey advisory for 3 Northeastern states exhausting hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“On the advice of the White Home Coronavirus Process Drive, and upon session with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I’ve requested the @CDCgov to problem a powerful Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in session with the Federal Authorities,” Trump tweeted Saturday at 8:19 p.m. ET. “A quarantine is not going to be mandatory. Full particulars will likely be launched by CDC tonight. Thanks!”

The announcement got here hours after Trump tweeted that he was contemplating a short lived quarantine of “sizzling spots” within the tri-state space that features New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, because the variety of COVID-19 instances within the area rises.

In response, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) expressed concern about Trump’s proposal.

“I don’t even know what which means,” Cuomo advised reporters throughout a briefing in Albany. “I don’t understand how that could possibly be legally enforceable, and from a medical viewpoint, I don’t know what you’ll be undertaking.”

He added, “I don’t even just like the sound of it, not even understanding what it’s. I don’t just like the sound of it.”

New York is one in every of a number of states that issued a keep at house order amid the lethal pandemic.

On March 20, Cuomo signed what’s known as the “New York State on PAUSE” govt order. The 10-point coverage known as for all non-essential companies statewide to shut; an finish to non-essential gatherings, residents to restrict out of doors leisure actions; and for New Yorkers to restrict use of public transportation.

James Ashley

