Trump says Twitter manipulates trending topics to damage his image

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images



President Donald Trump doesn’t like the way so-called trending topics Twitter represent you.

Trump said in a tweet posted on July 28 that “it’s disgusting to see the ‘Trending’ section of Twitter, where there are a lot of trends about me and never a good one. They search for everything they can find, make it as bad as possible and make it They explode trying to trend. Really ridiculous, illegal and of course very unfair! “says Trump.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

The president did not specify any specific trending topic on which his statements were reflected, nor did he say what laws the social network was violating to declare that its trends are illegal. The Twitter support site specifies that trends are determined by an algorithm that ranks them based on how often something is tweeted about and displays them to users based on their interests and location.

The battle between Trump and Twitter already has a large number of chapters. In May, Twitter hid a tweet from Trump claiming that he violates its rules by glorifying violence and also disabled all interactions with it. Also in May, the social network tagged two tweets from Trump that criticized the electoral votes by mail. Under the tweet, Twitter placed the text “know the facts” inviting readers to read more on the subject from various reliable sources. After this happened, the president signed an executive order to make changes to section 230 of the federal law known as the Communications Decency Act (CDA), which exempts digital platforms from legal responsibility for content published by users, among other things.

