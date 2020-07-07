Trump says the US will no longer be part of the WHO

Screenshot: CNET



US President Donald Trump said Friday, May 29, that the United States will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO). As reported by various media, including CNBC and Reuters, Trump said his decision has to do with the control that China has supposedly taken in the organization.

“China has full control over the World Health Organization despite paying only $ 40 million a year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $ 450 million a year,” Trump said during a conference. release Friday at the White House.

Friday’s announcement was preceded by a tweet from the president that simply read: CHINA! which led many to speculate about the announcement that the president had prepared for this day.

“The world needs answers from China about the virus. We must have transparency,” Trump said according to CNBC. “Why did China isolate the infected people from Wuhan from all other parts of China?” He added. “They didn’t go to Beijing, they didn’t go anywhere else, but they allowed them to travel freely around the world, including Europe and the United States.”

Friday’s conference came on a busy day for President Trump after he Twitter will hide a tweet from Trump for glorifying violence and do the same with another tweet in the same tenor sent by the White House. Also this week, Twitter tagged two Trump tweets criticizing electoral ballots by mail. Under the tweet, Twitter posted the text “know the facts” inviting readers to read more on the subject from various reliable sources.

The WHO started sounding the alarm about the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China in mid-January. On March 11, the organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, at a time when there were just 121,000 cases of contagion worldwide. As of May 29, the coronavirus already has infected more than 5.8 million people worldwide, including more than 1.73 million in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.