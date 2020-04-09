Trump Says He’ll Consider Pardoning Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

President Donald Trump stated Wednesday he would think about pardoning Joe Exotic, of Tiger King fame. On the planet of leisure, Joe Exotic has been experiencing the heights of his newfound fame because the launch of the seven-part Netflix docuseries, which has led all the Tiger King members into the worldwide highlight since its launch on March 20. He has been having fun with that fame from within a jail, nonetheless, because the collection confirmed him being despatched away for 22 years for animal abuse and homicide for rent fees.

For the reason that launch of the collection, Joe Exotic has continued to publicly keep his innocence and clamor for his launch from a Fort Value jail. The proof within the docuseries is compelling proof in favor of his guilt, however he nonetheless believes there’s a path for him to be sprung from his jail cell. One potential method for him to be freed is thru a presidential pardon, an concept Donald Trump Jr. not too long ago joked about throughout an look on a SiriusXM radio present.

Donald Trump has now weighed in on Joe Exotic’s prisoner standing. A New York Submit reporter posed a query to the president throughout a press briefing on Wednesday night, though it was somewhat off-topic, because the briefing was centered across the coronavirus pandemic. However, Trump could not resist polling the remainder of the room about whether or not or not Tiger King’s Joe Exotic must be pardoned, earlier than saying he would “have a look” on the chance. The second from the press briefing was captured on video and could be seen under through Caleb Hull:

Joe Exotic has had a tough go of it in jail up to now. The Tiger King story appears to be not simply exploding in his absence, but additionally persevering with, with one other of the collection’ perceived protagonists, Jeff Lowe, claiming there’s one other episode on the best way. Joe Exotic has needed to defend his animal rights document and likewise swear off pursuing his arch nemesis, Carole Baskin, down the street. Moreover, he has been positioned in quarantine throughout the jail in an try to forestall additional publicity to the coronavirus, a national problem for packed prisons.

Prisoner pardons seemingly aren’t on the high of the precedence checklist for Donald Trump, not with a worldwide pandemic to sluggish and an election only a few months away. However due to a query from a journalist, Joe Exotic has a spot within the thoughts of the president, rising the chance the Tiger King star goes free sooner or later.

