Trump retweeted a fake video of Joe Biden and Twitter had to intervene

Twitter is taking several measures against misinformation in the face of the next elections.

Twitter wants to avoid at all costs the manipulation of information in the face of 2020 general election
in the United States and the last measure had to do with nothing less than President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, March 8, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino shared a video on Twitter in which former Vice President Joe Biden, a contender for the presidential nomination by the Democratic Party, calls for Trump’s re-election. According to The Verge, the video in question was flagged by Twitter as fake content, tagging it “manipulated media” to make it clear that it had been tampered with and prevent it from reaching more people.

The clip posted by Scavino is part of a video recorded during a Biden rally in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 7. Twitter spokeswoman Catherine Hill said in an email sent to the source that the tweet was “processed based on our synthetic and manipulated media policy.”

photo

This is what the ‘manipulated media’ tag that Twitter posted to the fake Joe Biden video looks like.

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET

Twitter is deploying different measures to tackle the problem of electoral disinformation. The social network announced in January that had expanded its reporting tool which is used to alert spam, adding a new option that allows users to report any type of misleading content about elections or voting. In addition, the social network has also banned deepfakes or manipulated videos on its platform, a measure that Facebook has also joined in the face of the 2020 elections.

