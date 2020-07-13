Trump lashes out at Huawei a year after the original veto

Getty



This week marks one year of the veto imposed by the United States government on the manufacturer Huawei. Also this week the Motorola Edge Plus It went on sale and TCL released two new cell phones, the TCL 10 Pro y TCL 10L, they look very good.



The week of May 11, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump government decided to extend the veto Huawei until 2021, which will continue to prevent you from doing business with Google and many other companies. But that’s not all: the government, according to reportsIt also seeks to prevent the Chinese company from having access to processors that incorporate US technology.

This means that the manufacturer TSMC, which produces the HiSilicon chips for Huawei cell phones, will require a special permit from the United States Department of Commerce to be able to sell those chips to Huawei, since they include US technology.

During this year, Huawei has developed various strategies and tricks to make users want to acquire their devices despite having the Google Play Store.

On the one hand, the App Gallery is adding more and more apps, and on the other, Huawei is testing App Search in your browser in Europe, incorporating some apps and shortcuts to Google services, while applications within the App Gallery such as App SeekerThey let you get official versions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and establish shortcuts to Google apps.

Also this week Huawei launched the Huawei P30 Pro NEW Edition, which includes the same specifications as the original, but will be sold in three new colors, currently only in Europe.

TCL and Motorola, to the load

Two other phone makers made headlines this week. TCL launched the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 L, two cell phones of the mid-range and lower-middle range, which will compete head-on with the Galaxy A51 in the first case, and the Moto G8 in the second. On the other hand, Motorola has already released the Motorola Edge Plus, a cell phone that competes with the Galaxy S20 Plus, and which will also be sold exclusively on Verizon’s 5G network in the United States, where it also comes with a lot of promotions.

In other news, Facebook held a virtual graduation this week with artists like Oprah, Jennifer Garner and even Miley Cyrus.

In CNET Pop this week we propose you to see White Lines, the new series from the creator and producer of The Paper House, Alex Pina.