Trump declares national emergency in the face of coronavirus crisis

Donald Trump announced a national emergency in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has declared a national emergency in an attempt to accelerate the response against spread of coronavirus. Trump said this order will give state and local governments access to $ 50 billion in federal funds to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, March 12, more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus had been reported in the United States and 36 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fear over the spread of the virus has led to the csporting events announcement, technological and cultural. Some schools have closed, and many companies have asked their employees to work from home.


On Wednesday, March 11, Trump announced restrictions prohibiting travel from Europe to the United States in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus. That same day, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

This new virus, known as SARS-CoV-2, has infected more than 136,000 people and caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

