Truecaller goes Beyond 500 million downloads, Currently has 150 million Every Day Busy users

Swedish caller identification program Truecaller on Wednesday introduced it’s spanned the 500 million mark regarding downloads and at present has 150 million every day busy users worldwide.

The 150 million every day busy users accomplishment manufactures Truecaller probably the most used communication program in India after packages like WhatsApp and Fb Messenger, the enterprise mentioned in an announcement.

“This actually is a very appreciable accomplishment. These landmarks underline the religion and hope that our purchasers have in our new,” defined Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder, Truecaller.

Currently, the enterprise introduced that it has spanned a million paying subscribers worldwide and has included a group of recent options to its subscription service, Truecaller Premium.

Utilizing its workplaces in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, over fifty p.c of their group’s employees are out of India.