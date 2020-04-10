Trolls World Tour Voice Cast Guide: What The Actors Look Like In Real Life

Here is who’s within the forged of Trolls World Tour, together with what they appear to be and the place you understand them from. Trolls World Tour, which launched straight-to-VOD in April 2020, boasts a star-studded forged that gathers quite a few musicians, actors, and comedians.

Trolls World Tour follows the success of the primary Trolls film from 2016, praised for its take on an animated musical. This time, an unfamiliar tribe of Trolls takes the place of the Bergens as the primary villains of the film, placing the destiny of the six lands of music in jeopardy.

The first Trolls film had a formidable forged, together with Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and John Cleese, and the identical goes for the sequel. From rock stars to a loopy ex-girlfriend to a Nazi officer within the unusual world of Jojo Rabbit, the actors behind the voices of the Trolls come from very numerous backgrounds, one thing that emphasizes the contemporary bloom of various sorts of Trolls of their ever-growing cosmos. Here is a information to the forged and characters of Trolls World Tour.

Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy

Anna Kendrick reprises her function because the fuchsia-haired Poppy. Because the Queen of the Pop Trolls, she should reunify the six lands of Trolls and use their respective melodies to stop the Rock Trolls from taking up. Anna Kendrick is well-known for appearances in films like Twilight, Into The Woods, and the Pitch Excellent trilogy.

Justin Timberlake as Department

Justin Timberlake reprises his function as Department, Poppy’s finest pal and hero of the earlier Trolls movie. Whereas nonetheless principally recognized for his music, Timberlake has constructed a gentle appearing profession too, showing in The Social Community, Mates with Advantages, and Inside Llewyn Davis.

James Corden as Biggie

James Corden returns as Biggie, the lovable, giant blue pop troll with a coronary heart of gold. Corden is maybe finest recognized now for the Carpool Karaoke section of The Late Late Present, which he hosts, however he has additionally appeared in a number of films. These embrace Into the Woods, sharing the display with co-star Anna Kendrick, The Historical past Boys, Ocean’s 8, and Cats. Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman animated sequence) voices his pet worm, Mr. Dinkles.

Rachel Bloom as Queen Barb

Rachel Bloom performs Queen Barb in Trolls World Tour, the brand new chief of the Rock Trolls, hellbent on crusading in opposition to the six lands and establishing rock as the one musical style. Bloom starred as Rebecca Bunch in all 4 seasons of Loopy Ex-Girlfriend (which she additionally co-created). She additionally has appreciable expertise as a voice actress with credit together with Robotic Rooster, My Little Pony, BoJack Horseman, and the voice of Silver in The Offended Birds Film 2.

Ozzy Osbourne as King Thrash

The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne performs King Thrash of the Rock Trolls in Trolls World Tour. He’s the senile father of Queen Barb, now retired from the throne and supportive of his daughter’s needs to guard their tribe in any respect prices. Ozzy Osbourne is finest recognized for his music profession, each as a solo artist and the frontman of Black Sabbath, whereas he additionally starred in actuality TV sequence The Osbournes.

Kelly Clarkson as Delta Daybreak

Kelly Clarkson performs Delta Daybreak in Trolls World Tour, the chief and city mayor of the Nation Trolls. Clarkson received the primary season of American Idol, and at the moment serves as a decide on The Voice, in addition to internet hosting The Kelly Clarkson Present.

Sam Rockwell as Hickory

Sam Rockwell performs Hickory in Trolls World Tour, a Yodel Troll disguised as a Nation Troll. Sam Rockwell received the Greatest Supporting Actor Oscar for his function in Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri. His different earlier roles embrace Jojo Rabbit, Iron Man 2, and Moon.

Who Else Is In Trolls: World Tour

Anderson .Paak as Prince D: A Funk Troll, and the son of King Quincy and Queen Essence. A Grammy-winning rapper, Anderson .Paak collaborated with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake for a full track – “Do not Slack”, which is a part of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

George Clinton as King Quincy: King of the Funk Trolls. Thought-about one of many founding fathers of funk music, Clinton is thought for his work with the bands Parliament and Funkadelic.

Mary J. Blige as Queen Essence: Queen of the Funk Trolls. A multi-award successful R&B artist, Mary J. Blige acquired a Greatest Help Actress Oscar nomination for her efficiency in 2017’s Mudbound.

Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond: A Hip-Hop Troll. Rising to fame on Nickelodeon within the 1990s, together with his personal sitcom Kenan & Kel, Thompson has been a forged member on Saturday Night time Dwell since debuting in 2003.

Kunal Nayyar as Man Diamond: A Pop Troll and Tiny’s father. Kunal Nayyar is finest recognized for his function as Raj Koothrappali in The Large Bang Concept.

Jamie Dornan as Chaz: A Jazz Troll. Jamie Dornan is thought for taking part in Christian Gray within the 50 Shades franchise.

Icona Pop as Satin & Chenille: Style Trolls who’re twins. Icona Pop is a Swedish duo comprised of Caroline Hjelt and Alno Jawo, who beforehand appeared in Trolls.

J Balvin – Tresillo: Chief of the Raggaetron Trolls. The Colombian reggaeton artist has had songs included in two of the Quick and Livid movies. “RITMO”, with The Black Eyed Peas, was a part of the Unhealthy Bots for Life soundtrack.

Ron Funches – Cooper: A Pop Troll. Identified for his stand-up comedy and appearances in Comedy Central. He is additionally an actor, voice actor and author who has appeared in movies like 6 Underground, Get Laborious, and DC’s Harley Quinn animated sequence.

Ester Dean as Legsly: A Pop Troll. Ester Dean is a singer/songwriter, whose appearing credit embrace taking part in Cynthia-Rose within the Pitch Excellent trilogy.

Purple Velvet – The Ok-Pop Trolls: The Ok-Pop group portrays Child Bun, Gomdori, Wani, Ari, and Kim-Petis – rivals to the Reggaeton trolls.

Walt Dorhn as Numerous: Dorhn voices Smidge, Cloud Man, and King Peppy amongst others in Trolls World Tour. He is additionally the director of the film.

