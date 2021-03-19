Triples Web Series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

The Tamil web series Triples’ cast and characters include six main stars; Jai as Ram Kumar, Vivek Prasanna as Maadhavan Raamamirtham or Maadhu, Rajkumar as Cheenu, Vani Bhojan as Meera, Madhuri Jain as Mythili, and Namita Krishnamurthy as Janaki Maadhavan.

The remaining cast and characters of the web series Triples include A. Venkatesh as Councillor Chelladurai, Manikandan R. Achari as Baby Chetta, Mohammed Ashik as Mukesh, Black Sheep Deepthi as Swapna, Benito Franklin Alex as ACP Aakash, Pradeep K. Vijayan as Alphonse De Angusamy, Niveda Baddula as Shilpa, Padmini Jagadeesh as Padmini Aunty or Diaper Aunty, Meena Vemuri as Fertility Doctor, Vinitha Jaganathan as Meera’s Friend, Kavithalaya Krishnan as Doctor, and Pillayar Ruthru as Chelladurai’s Assistant.

There are a total of eight episodes in the web series Triples. They titled The Wedding Guest, Ex-Factor, The Wedding Crashers, Gone in 60 Seconds, Mad Max Mylapore, Go Goa Gone, Hide and Seek, and All is Well.

The complete web series Triples is directed and written by Charukesh Sekar and Balaji Jayaraman, respectively. Vishal Chandrashekhar composed the music in the web series Triples.

Only the first season of Triples is released. If we get any update regarding the second season of the web series Triples, we will update it here. So, make sure to check out this website daily.

The complete web series Triples has shot in India. Karthik Subbaraj produced it, and Kalaiselvan did the cinematography. Prasanna G. K. did the editing of the web series Triples.

Each episode contains 22-30 minutes, and the web series Triples was made under the production company named Stone Bench Films. Star India distributed it.

The web series was originally released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The web series Triples is available in two different video formats, such as 4K Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range.

The Tamil web series Triples was released on 11th December 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the web series Triples.

