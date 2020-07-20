Tributes to ‘Star Wars’ in Hollywood movies and series [fotos]

Since its 1999 premiere, the animated series Family Guy has parodied to exhaustion the movies of Star Wars, Although it was not the only series to do so.

But no other show has dedicated three full episodes to mockingly recreate – almost take for take, arguably – all three titles from the original trilogy of Star Wars, with Blue Harvest (2007), parody of A New Hope; Something, Something, Something, Dark Side (2009), mofa de The Empire Strikes Back; and It’s a Trap (2010), which ridicules The Return of the Jedi.