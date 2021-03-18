Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy was directed and written by Renuka Shahane. Ajay Devgan, Deepak Dhar, Siddharth P. Malhotra, Parag Desai, Rishi Negi, and Sapna Malhotra produced it.

Sanjay Chowdhury gave the music in the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The cinematography and editing of the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy was done by Baba Azmi and Jabeen Merchant, respectively.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy was completed under Ajay Devgan FFilms, Banijay Asia, and Alchemy Productions. These three production companies were involved in the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Netflix distributed it. Find the trailer of the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy below.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy was released on 15th January 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix. The running time of the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is 95 minutes. The film is available in three languages; Hindi, English, and Marathi.

The user can watch the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy in any of three languages. The cast of the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy includes three main stars; Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy includes Kajol as Anuradha or Anu Apte, Tanvi Azmi as Nayantara or Nayan Apte, Shweta Mehendale as Young Nayan, Mithila Palkar as Masha, Kunaal Roy Kapur as Milan, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi as Robindoro, Manav Gohil as Raghav, Nishank Verma as Vikramaditya, and Kanwaljit Singh as Raina.

The filming of Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy has been completed in Mumbai only. It was started on 14th October 2019 and ended on 8th December 2019.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy is an Indian trilingual family drama movie. In the film, there are three women, and each having different choices about life. It is a dysfunctional family.

The first look of the film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy was released on 16th July 2020. the teaser of the film was released on 1st January 2021.

