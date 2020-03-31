Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Social Distancing Show’ Compares Donald Trump To The Tiger King

It’s the sequence that everybody’s speaking about — no, not the day by day White Home Coronavirus Process Drive updates however Netflix’s wild docuseries Tiger King. So it was inevitable {that a} late-night comic would discover a solution to hyperlink it with President Donald Trump.

Trevor Noah — come on down!

The host stays safely sequestered at house as he enters Week three of The Every day Social Distancing Present, and tonight he finds some equivalence between Joe Unique, topic of “the Netflix sequence that’s in some way much more viral than COVID-19,” and the Chief of the Free World. Among the many likenings: Mssr. Unique “makes every thing about him,” is “probably the most disorganized particular person you’ll ever meet” — similar to Trump in relation to dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Noah asserts — and “he sees conspiracies in all places.”

Noah additionally interviews California Gov. Gavin Newsom on tonight’s present and has correspondent Jaboukie Younger-White look into simply how shut we’re to discovering a coronavirus vaccine. Re the latter: Let’s simply say it’s difficult.

Right here is that Tiger King-meets-Trump clip and a pair extra from this hybrid version of The Every day Present:







