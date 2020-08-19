Travolta family and fans fire Kelly Preston online

Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in such films as Twins and Jerry Maguire, passed away on Sunday, July 12, from complications derived from breast cancer, said her husband, also actor John Travolta.

“It is with great regret that I inform you that my precious wife Kelly has lost her two-year fight against breast cancer. She fought with courage and the love and support of many (…) Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he wrote Travolta on Instagram.

People magazine was one of the first to break the news, on Monday, July 13, citing a representative of the Travolta family. “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, a loving wife and mother, passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer,” he posted People.

“After deciding to carry out her fight privately, she underwent medical treatment for a time, assisted by her closest family and friends,” the representative continued. “She was a bright, precious and loving soul who cared deeply for others and brought life to everything she touched,” he added.

Preston and Travolta had three children: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. In January 2009, they suffered the loss of Jett, at the age of 16 due to a complication, apparently derived from Kawasaki syndrome, a condition that is generally associated with inflammation of the arteries.

Ella Travolta wrote on Instagram: “I have never met anyone as brave, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have met you or been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never stop shining and that makes anyone around you instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me, no matter what for. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so forever. I love you very much, Mom. “

Preston, 57, began his career in 1985 with a role in the film Mischief. He then worked on blockbuster movies like Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996) and For Love of the Game (1999). Recently appeared in Battlefield Earth (2000), Death Sentence (2007) and Old Dogs (2009). He also starred in the music video for the Maroon 5 song “She Will Be Loved.”

The last time Preston appeared on screen was on the series Gotti (2018), along with Travolta, where he played the wife of the mobster John Gotti.

On Twitter, Kelly Preston was a global trend, as users mourned her death and left messages like the following:

One of my first jobs consisted of handing out postcards from ADMIRADORA SECRETA, at the now defunct Diagonal cinema. Goodbye, Kelly Preston. D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/KHRUiaYhmw – Pere Vall Karsunke (@PereVallK) July 13, 2020

Friends, we have left the 57-year-old actress Kelly Preston, a victim of cancer. Who was also John Travolta’s wife. —2020 pic.twitter.com/mWOo2k5vMe — Wero Turlay™ 🇲🇽 (@Wero_Turlay) July 13, 2020

We will miss this great actress very much. QDEP #KellyPreston pic.twitter.com/xvkDT0VLpR — Cápsula Geek (@CapsulaGeekMx) July 13, 2020

I was so sad to hear the news of actress Kelly Preston losing her battle with breast cancer. My heart goes out to her family today … https://t.co/qf8Jir6tw0 – Tamsen Fadal PIX11 (@TamsenFadal) July 13, 2020

