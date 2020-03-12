NEWS

Travel curbs on European travelers to U.S. to hit airlines: trade body

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

(1) – A United States journey ban on European friends will hit U.S. airways, their workers, and travelers “terribly exhausting”, trade group Airways for America talked about on Wednesday.

Earlier, President Donald Trump suspended journey from Europe to america, apart from the UK, for 30 days starting on Friday as he responded to mounting pressure to take movement in opposition to the unfold of the coronavirus.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Enhancing by Himani Sarkar

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *