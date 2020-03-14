NEWS

Tracy Morgan still cruising around in expensive cars

March 14, 2020
Tracy Morgan’s $2 million Bugatti crash hasn’t stopped him from cruising around in wildly expensive cars.

A Net web page Six spy seen the “Closing O.G.” star driving alone on 14th Highway in a convertible Rolls-Royce whereas blasting Michael Jackson’s “Liberian Girl.”

As far as we’ll inform, the automotive was a Phantom Drophead Coupe convertible with limited-edition yacht-inspired wooden “deck.” And in comparability with the Bugatti Veyron — which Morgan crashed in Midtown in June, minutes after driving it out of the dealership — it’s worth an insignificant $500,000.

We’re knowledgeable Morgan was heading by Union Sq. and stopped to talk with pedestrians.

Talked about our spy, “I was principally shocked to hearken to anybody blasting an MJ deep reduce in this level in time.”

A rep didn’t get once more to us.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

