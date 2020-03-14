Tracy Morgan still cruising around in expensive cars

Tracy Morgan’s $2 million Bugatti crash hasn’t stopped him from cruising around in wildly expensive cars.

A Net web page Six spy seen the “Closing O.G.” star driving alone on 14th Highway in a convertible Rolls-Royce whereas blasting Michael Jackson’s “Liberian Girl.”

As far as we’ll inform, the automotive was a Phantom Drophead Coupe convertible with limited-edition yacht-inspired wooden “deck.” And in comparability with the Bugatti Veyron — which Morgan crashed in Midtown in June, minutes after driving it out of the dealership — it’s worth an insignificant $500,000.

We’re knowledgeable Morgan was heading by Union Sq. and stopped to talk with pedestrians.

Talked about our spy, “I was principally shocked to hearken to anybody blasting an MJ deep reduce in this level in time.”

A rep didn’t get once more to us.