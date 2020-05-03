Top model Han Hye Jin holds a digital runway to support designers

Top model Han Hye Jin held a digital runway to support designers amid coronavirus pandemic.

On Might 1, MBC unveiled a preview of the behind the scenes of Han Hye Jin’s digital runway. The proficient prime model shared that she got here up with the concept as a result of she wished to support designers who weren’t ready to showcase their work due to the canceled Seoul Vogue Week. She personally despatched emails to the designers and was ready to recruit 40 designers to ship 100 items to her.

She mentioned, “Somebody mentioned ‘who do you suppose you might be?’ once I first proposed the concept. However I all the time felt dangerous I wasn’t ready to assist these in want as a result of my job may be very superficial… effectively in some side. I believed that is the proper alternative the place I can lastly assist others.”

Props to her for using her expertise to give again! This episode might be aired on Might 8, so tune on this Friday!