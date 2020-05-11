TOP Media issues public apology after controversial MCND performance footage spreads online

TOP Media is apologizing for a current MCND controversy.

On Might 10 KST, the company took to MCND’s official social media accounts to write down the next:

“It was dropped at our consideration {that a} performance by MCND previous to their debut had an occasion the place the members appeared to say an inappropriate and insensitive phrase.

We sincerely apologize to anybody who could have been offended and we’ve taken the required actions to take away any associated footage from our social media channels.

We take these issues very critically and have taken the required steps to coach our employees and members to be extra delicate and culturally conscious.”

Starting on Might 9, a video clip of MCND placing on a dance performance to “Freaky Friday” by Lil Dicky, an American hip-hop music that repeatedly makes use of the n-word, amongst different profanities, started circulating on social media. Within the video, the members are seen smiling as they dance alongside, even transferring their mouths to lipsync together with the lyrics.

In the meantime, MCND is TOP Media’s latest boy group, having debuted in February with the only “Ice Age.”