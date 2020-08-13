Top Gun: Maverick is going to be an old-fashioned movie made with the latest technology

Is Virtual and home edition of Comic-Con 2020 It is allowing us to enjoy the traditional panels of the popular culture convention remotely and on YouTube. It has been the case for the panel Directors on Directing moderated by the editor-in-chief of the website Collider Steven Weintraub with the directors Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

The filmmakers have taken the opportunity to reflect on the evolution of their profession in recent years and how we must now advocate for a project to make it happen. “You have to give persuasive arguments about why a story deserves to be explained on the big screen,” explained Kosinski. “It’s a more story-driven, more thoughtful approach.”

Although the panel got really interesting when Weintraub got interested in the current projects of the filmmakers. Kosinski explained that he was working on post-production on Top Gun: Maverick when the coronavirus crisis delayed the release of the film and they had to start working remotely. “We have been able to finish it. Doing it remotely has been interesting, but possible. We have made an old-fashioned movie but using the latest technology,” explained Tom Cruise’s regular collaborator.

As for Trevorrow, the director of the sequel to Jurassic World has talked about the fact that Jurassic World: Dominion will be shooting again in a couple of weeks after filming was interrupted. “The biggest challenge is the multiple protocols and many layers of security and protection for everyone,” said the director, specifying that security is a priority for him. “But once all of that is applied, it’s still two people in the center of the circle trying to make something look real. I think we’ll be the first to try to achieve something like that in the context of everything that’s going on.”

Trevorrow had been shooting for a month when he had to interrupt his work at Dominion because of the pandemic. The filmmaker explained that he has not changed the script since then but he has been able to see some of the sequences already filmed with added visual effects. The director also explained that he has been in contact with his team via Zoom to try and keep his spirits up.

Rodriguez has talked about his project for Netflix We Can Be Heroes, a kind of superhero version of their hit Spy Kids franchise. Rodriguez had already shot the movie and was editing when the world closed because of the coronavirus. Rodriguez is now in charge of the soundtrack of this film, remotely, since the orchestra in charge of interpreting it is in Vienna. The Texan director has also explained that the character of Pedro Pascal in this film is like the “Antonio Banderas type role.”

Another of the interesting moments of the panel has been when the filmmakers have reflected on how technology is changing their work. Kosinski said they worked with Sony to develop IMAX-quality cameras about 10-15 centimeters wide and no more than 5 centimeters thick that they could put inside the cockpit of aircraft. Top Gun: Maverick, as well as abroad.

The filmmaker has said that the six indoor and four outdoor cameras they worked with on the set allowed them to shoot multi-camera sequences, using technology to capture something real rather than having to recreate it in a studio. The director has called it the most advanced technology in this movie.

Trevorrow has concurred with Kosinski’s willingness to try to avoid the use of digital effects as much as possible, explaining that Dominion it has more practical or functional effects than its predecessors. The filmmaker has also said that at this time it is much easier to mix characters created with animatronics with digital extensions.

Trevorrow has mentioned the technology he used to record the universe short Jurassic World, Battle at Big Rock, which he filmed entirely with a handheld camera and using virtual reality. The technology allowed him to see the rendered digital environment as it would appear in the post-production version of the short.

Don’t miss the chance to see the full panel with these three filmmakers talking about the profession. The only criticism about the panel is that a director was not also included among the participants.